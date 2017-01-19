BRIEF-DNB Financial Corp posts Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.55
* DNB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Jan 19 Cms Energy Corp
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* China Jo Jo Drugstores - as per Jan. 4 sec filing, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with Careretail Holdings Limited