BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences Inc announces additional U.S. patent granted for CLR 131 and CLR 125
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says announces additional us patent granted for CLR 131 and CLR 125 in a broad range of solid tumors
Jan 19 Fresenius Se & Co Kgaa
* Fresenius says placed 500 million equity-neutral convertible bonds due 2024
* Fresenius says issue price was fixed at 101.00% of the nominal value, corresponding to an annual yield to maturity of -0.142%d Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :
* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses