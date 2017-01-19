Jan 19 Nikkei :

* United Arrows will likely report a 2% rise in operating profit to more than 6 billion yen in the October-December quarter - Nikkei

* For the March-December period, operating profit For United Arrows Ltd likely fell 18% on the year to 8 billion yen - Nikkei

* United Arrows Ltd's sales are seen growing 2% to around 107 billion yen for the March-December period- nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2iXpJtJ) Further company coverage: