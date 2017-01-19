UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Nikkei :
* United Arrows will likely report a 2% rise in operating profit to more than 6 billion yen in the October-December quarter - Nikkei
* For the March-December period, operating profit For United Arrows Ltd likely fell 18% on the year to 8 billion yen - Nikkei
* United Arrows Ltd's sales are seen growing 2% to around 107 billion yen for the March-December period- nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2iXpJtJ) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources