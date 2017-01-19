BRIEF-DNB Financial Corp posts Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.55
* DNB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Jan 19 Avaya Inc:
* Avaya Inc. files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
* Company's foreign affiliates are not included in Chapter 11 filing and will continue normal operations
* "Do not expect to experience any material disruptions during Chapter 11 cases"
* DIP financing, with cash from operations, expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support continuing business operations during chapter 11 cases
* Company remains in ongoing negotiations to monetize certain other assets, as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* China Jo Jo Drugstores - as per Jan. 4 sec filing, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with Careretail Holdings Limited