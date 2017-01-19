Jan 19 American Express Co :

* Company expects 2017 EPS of $5.60 to $5.80

* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago

* Qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $625 million, up 9 percent from $572 million a year ago

* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $6.2 billion, down 2 percent from $6.4 billion a year ago

* Qtrly return on average equity (ROE) was 26.0 percent, up from 24.0 percent a year ago

* Says U.S. Consumer Services reported fourthquarter net income of $351 million, down 35 percent from $541 million a year ago

* Global Merchant Services reported fourthquarter net income of $369 million, up 1 percent from $364 million a year ago.

* International Consumer and Network Services reported Q4 net income of $84 million, down 40 percent from $140 million a year ago

* Global Commercial Services reported fourthquarter net income of $382 million, down 22 percent from $487 million a year ago

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S