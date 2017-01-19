BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 American Express Co :
* Company expects 2017 EPS of $5.60 to $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
* Qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $625 million, up 9 percent from $572 million a year ago
* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $6.2 billion, down 2 percent from $6.4 billion a year ago
* Qtrly return on average equity (ROE) was 26.0 percent, up from 24.0 percent a year ago
* Says U.S. Consumer Services reported fourthquarter net income of $351 million, down 35 percent from $541 million a year ago
* Global Merchant Services reported fourthquarter net income of $369 million, up 1 percent from $364 million a year ago.
* International Consumer and Network Services reported Q4 net income of $84 million, down 40 percent from $140 million a year ago
* Global Commercial Services reported fourthquarter net income of $382 million, down 22 percent from $487 million a year ago
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.