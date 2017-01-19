BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo announces new structure for its international business
* Wells Fargo & Co - International group will be integrated into other wholesale banking business lines
* Wells Fargo & Co - Richard Yorke appointed chief operating officer for wholesale banking group
* Wells Fargo - Before assuming role of wholesale COO, Yorke will conduct interim special assignment as part of efforts to resubmit 2016 resolution plan
* Wells Fargo & Co - Wells Fargo foreign exchange will report to Jon Weiss, head of Wells Fargo Securities
* Wells Fargo - Global financial institutions business will be combined with financial institutions business in Wells Fargo corporate banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.