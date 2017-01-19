BRIEF-Tech Data files for potential senior notes offering size not disclosed
* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jV7K8i Further company coverage:
Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* U.S. jury finds former Visium portfolio manager Stefan Lumiere guilty on all counts he faced in fraud case - court hearing
* Lumiere is found guilty in Manhattan federal court of securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy charges
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazil's Odebrecht SA is working on a thorough revamping of compliance rules that could lead to the appointment of more independent board members and a definitive exit of the namesake family from the board of the scandal-tarnished conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.