BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* New Zealand ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* Outlook reflects expectation that New Zealand will maintain or improve fiscal performance over medium term Source text: bit.ly/2iYXlYf
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months and may spin off the Alcon eye care business as it navigates a tough year before an expected return to growth in 2018.
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.