LPC-Banks battle it out to finance 1.1bn Cerba buyout
LONDON, Jan 24 Banks are battling it out to get a mandate on a 1.1bn debt financing backing the buyout of European medical laboratory services operator Cerba, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Jan 19 Adynxx Inc -
* Adynxx Inc says it has raised about $16 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $16 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iGsQrm)
LONDON, Jan 24 Banks are battling it out to get a mandate on a 1.1bn debt financing backing the buyout of European medical laboratory services operator Cerba, banking sources said on Tuesday.
* Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth
* Vivarte's fate could become French election issue (adds Naf Naf sale, more details on job cuts)