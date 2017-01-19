CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp -
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating
* FirstEnergy Corp - Impairment charge of $266 million will be in its consolidated statement of income for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2jE34mY) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call