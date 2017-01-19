CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
* NY Attorney General Schneiderman announces national settlement with anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction treatment drugs
* Agreement includes empire bluecross blueshield,resolves investigation of prior authorization practices,network adequacy for mat treatment
* Empire Bluecross Blueshield will also launch initiative in new york to expand access to opioid addiction treatment drugs Source (on.ny.gov/2iGCla2) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call