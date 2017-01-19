BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 Abraxas Petroleum Corp -
* Abraxas announces acceleration of 2017 planned activity; updates capex and production guidance
* Says board of directors recently approved an increase in Abraxas' 2017 capital budget from $60 million to $110 million
* Forecasts increase in activity will lead to average production of 8,200 boepd at midpoint of updated 2017 guidance
* Expects to fund this increase in its capital budget through cash on hand, availability under its credit facility
* Sees 2017 exit rate of approximately 9,500 Boepd
* Forecasts average production of 8,200 boepd at midpoint of updated 2017 guidance with a 2017 exit rate of about 9,500 boepd
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.