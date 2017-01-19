Jan 19 EQT Midstream Partners Lp -

* EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings increase quarterly distributions

* Says declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.850 per unit for q4 of 2016

* Quarterly cash distribution increased 20% compared to Q4 of 2015

* EQT GP Holdings declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.177 per unit for Q4 of 2016, up 45% compared to Q4 of 2015