CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 EQT Midstream Partners Lp -
* EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings increase quarterly distributions
* Says declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.850 per unit for q4 of 2016
* Quarterly cash distribution increased 20% compared to Q4 of 2015
* EQT GP Holdings declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.177 per unit for Q4 of 2016, up 45% compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call