* PB Bancorp - on January 18, 2017, PB Bancorp Inc announced that its board of directors has adopted a stock repurchase program

* PB Bancorp- under program, co may repurchase up to 394,020 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5.0pct of current outstanding shares