CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
* JPMorgan chase - Dimon's total compensation includes annual base salary of $1.5 million, performance-based variable incentive compensation of $26.5 million
* Dimon's 2016 base salary and cash incentive remain unchanged from last year
* $5 million of Dimon's 2016 variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash, remaining $21.5 million in form of PSUS Source: (bit.ly/2iPEWK8) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses