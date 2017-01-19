CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc :
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2iH0m0P) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses