Jan 20 Orotongroup Ltd :

* Asx alert-profit guidance

* At December AGM, company reported that start of FY17 was challenging

* Anticipate a H1 17 net cash position of approximately $2m, with no debt, in line with H1 16

* We now expect group H1 17 EBITDA(2) to be between $4.5m-$5.0m based on draft december 2016 management accounts

* As co moved into Boxing day and new year, group LFL sales did not improve from -8% year to date reported at AGM

* Group LFL sales are now -10% for year to date compared to +10% at same period last year