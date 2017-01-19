Russia's Gazprom plans two Eurobond issues in March - sources
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian gas producer Gazprom is planning two Eurobond issues in March in U.S. dollars and pounds sterling, two financial market sources told Reuters.
Jan 20 Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :
* Blue Sky secures institutional mandate in real assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian gas producer Gazprom is planning two Eurobond issues in March in U.S. dollars and pounds sterling, two financial market sources told Reuters.
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 The head of the council of euro zone finance ministers said Britain would be taking a "crazy step backwards" if it opted to turn itself into a tax haven after leaving the European Union, warning that such a move would hurt both Britain and the EU.
BUDAPEST, Jan 24 Hungary's central bank kept its base interest rate on hold at a record low on Tuesday, sticking to its declared policy of using alternative instruments to ease monetary conditions.