Jan 20 Citic Resources Holdings Ltd :
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after
power outage voluntary announcement
* Citic nominees secured financial support from State
Government of Victoria & Commonwealth Government of Australia
* Secured financial support to assist in funding restart of
smelter and on-going operations under four year agreements
* Citic nominees has entered into a new hedging agreement
with AGL Energy in relation to supply of electricity to smelter
* Announcement follows power outage in Dec 2016 which
disrupted operations & caused reduction in production capacity
at Portland Aluminium Smelter
