Jan 20 Tryg A/S :
* Q4 profit after tax 560 million Danish crowns ($80
million)(Reuters poll 629 million crowns)
* Q4 combined ratio 87.6 (Reuters poll 92.4)
* Q4 premium income increased by 1.7 pct (-1.6 pct) in local
currencies
* Proposed dividend of 3.60 crowns per share brings total
2016 dividend to 6.20 crowns per share
* In accordance with our new shareholders' remuneration, an
extraordinary dividend of 1 billion crowns is planned for 2017
together with introduction of a quarterly dividend
* Says continues to expect an improvement in underlying
claims ratio during 2017.
* Tryg expects growth in gross premium income of 0-2 pct in
local currencies in 2017
* Expects growth in gross premium income of 0-2 pct in local
currencies in 2017.
* In 2017, weather claims net of reinsurance and large
claims are expected to be 500 million crowns and 550 million
crowns, respectively, which is unchanged relative to 2016
* Financial target 2017: return on equity of 21 pct after
tax
* Financial target 2017: combined ratio 87
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9651 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)