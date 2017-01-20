UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Videocon Industries Ltd
* Videocon Industries Ltd says QTL decided to discontinue its operations from Feb 15
* Videocon Industries Ltd says discontinuation of business operations by QTL does not breach materiality threshold as defined in materiality policy of co
* Videocon Industries Ltd says co neither holds any equity stake in QTL nor controls business operations of QTL Source text - (bit.ly/2iQZ12y) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources