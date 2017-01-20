BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
Jan 20 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl
* fy net loss 629.5 million baht versus net profit of 1.05 billion baht
* Fy consolidated net interest income 9.87 billion baht versus 8.48 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2jEtMwl)(bit.ly/2jEqQzB) Further company coverage:
* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 105.9 million rupees versus profit 230.6 million rupees year ago
* Company as vendor and purchaser have entered into sale and purchase agreement