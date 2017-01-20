BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
Jan 20 Esor Limited :
* Rights Offer Declaration Announcement
* Full proceeds to be used to repay credit facility made available to Esor to fund acquisition by Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited
* Qualifying Esor shareholders are hereby offered right to acquire 25 rights offer shares for every 100 Esor shares
* Offer at a subscription price of 38 cents per rights offer share.
* Has entered into agreement under which Geomer Investments will fully underwrite rights offer quating to a maximum of up to 37.54 million rand
* Shareholders holding 10.45 pct of issued share capital of Esor, have irrevocably undertaken to renounce their rights to Geomer Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 105.9 million rupees versus profit 230.6 million rupees year ago
* Company as vendor and purchaser have entered into sale and purchase agreement