BRIEF-Lonza posts a 24 pct increase in FY core EBIT to 651 mln Swiss francs
* FY strong sales growth of 8.7 pct to 4.13 billion Swiss francs ($4.12 billion)
Jan 20 SFS Group AG :
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Logistics infrastructure is being modernized and heat-treating capacity is being expanded
Jan 25 Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet AG :
ZURICH, Jan 25 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it expected sales volume growth to accelerate in the second half of its fiscal year after the phasing-out of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business made volumes dip in the quarter to Nov. 30.