Jan 20 Bonmarche Holdings Plc

* Sales for 13 weeks ended 24 december 2016 increased by 3.3% against corresponding period in fy16, and store lfl sales increased by 0.8%.

* Sales for 39 weeks ended 24 december 2016 decreased by 1.3% and store lfl sales decreased by 5.3%.

* A less promotional stance was taken throughout quarter

* Resulted in stronger gross margin performance, with product gross margin in quarter 2.2% higher than in last year's corresponding period.

* Board's expectation for full year is unchanged, with our expectation being that group's pre-exceptional pbt is likely to fall within a range between £5.0m and £7.0m.