BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
Jan 20 Bonmarche Holdings Plc
* Sales for 13 weeks ended 24 december 2016 increased by 3.3% against corresponding period in fy16, and store lfl sales increased by 0.8%.
* Sales for 39 weeks ended 24 december 2016 decreased by 1.3% and store lfl sales decreased by 5.3%.
* A less promotional stance was taken throughout quarter
* Resulted in stronger gross margin performance, with product gross margin in quarter 2.2% higher than in last year's corresponding period.
* Board's expectation for full year is unchanged, with our expectation being that group's pre-exceptional pbt is likely to fall within a range between £5.0m and £7.0m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.