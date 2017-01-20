BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
Jan 20 National Express Group Plc
* Appoints chris davies as group finance director
* Appointments of matthew ashley as chief executive officer of our north america division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
LONDON, Jan 25 European shares climbed higher on Wednesday, with strong updates from companies such as computer peripherals maker Logitech and Spain's Banco Santander boosting the broader equity market.
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.