Jan 20 Bank Saint Petersburg

* Says signs three-year framework agreement to issue five standby letters of credits for Aeroflot unit, Rossiya Airlines, for $12.5 million

* The letters of credits will be used to secure leasing agreements signed by Rossiya Airlines with AerCap Ireland Limited and Altair Aviation No.3 Limited for the lease of five Boeing-777-300ER planes Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)