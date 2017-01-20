BRIEF-Onwards Asia's unit wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.5 bln
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
Jan 20 Bank Saint Petersburg
* Says signs three-year framework agreement to issue five standby letters of credits for Aeroflot unit, Rossiya Airlines, for $12.5 million
* The letters of credits will be used to secure leasing agreements signed by Rossiya Airlines with AerCap Ireland Limited and Altair Aviation No.3 Limited for the lease of five Boeing-777-300ER planes Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.