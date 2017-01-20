BRIEF-ALLETE board of directors raises quarterly common stock dividend
Jan 20 Ctt Systems Ab :
* Boeing selects CTT for 777X humidification systems
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Marquette national corporation increases quarterly dividend 12%