Jan 20 Kwality Ltd :

* Says co inks MoU with Bank of Baroda to disburse 40 billion rupees of loans to farmers

* Says intend to increase co's direct procurement to over 50% over the next 3-4 years

* Says plan to roll-out 10-12 variants of high margin value added products over next 12-18 months