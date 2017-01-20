Jan 20 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Cleantech Invest portfolio company Nocart signs $200 million supply contract for delivery of solar hybrid power plant to Zambia

* Contract is for first part of 100MW solar hybrid power plant

* Total value of sugar plantation investment is $2.7 billion and value of signed contract for Nocart is $200 million

