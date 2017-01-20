BRIEF-Onwards Asia's unit wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.5 bln
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
Jan 20 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest portfolio company Nocart signs $200 million supply contract for delivery of solar hybrid power plant to Zambia
* Contract is for first part of 100MW solar hybrid power plant
* Total value of sugar plantation investment is $2.7 billion and value of signed contract for Nocart is $200 million
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.