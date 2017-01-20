BRIEF-KMC Speciality Hospitals India appoints S. Badrinarayan as CFO
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
Jan 20 ThromboGenics NV :
* The Phase II study will evaluate the safety of 3 intravitreal injections of 2 dose levels of thr-317 (4 mg or 8 mg)
* The trial will also assess THR-317's ability to improve best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and to reduce central retinal thickness in subjects with DME
* The study plans to enroll a total of 50 patients over a period of about 12 months
* First results from the study are expected in Q1 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2jvCQBb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
* Says its unit plans to acquire U.S. firm J-Star Research for up to $26 million