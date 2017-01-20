Jan 20 ThromboGenics NV :

* The Phase II study will evaluate the safety of 3 intravitreal injections of 2 dose levels of thr-317 (4 mg or 8 mg)

* The trial will also assess THR-317's ability to improve best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and to reduce central retinal thickness in subjects with DME

* The study plans to enroll a total of 50 patients over a period of about 12 months

First results from the study are expected in Q1 2018