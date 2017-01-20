BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 Canara Bank Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 3.22 billion rupees versus net profit of 849.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter interest earned 102.88 billion rupees versus 108.82 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter provisions 14.85 billion rupees versus 14.29 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter gross NPA 9.97 percent versus 9.81 percent previous quarter
* Dec quarter net NPA 6.72 percent versus 6.69 percent previous quarter
* Provision coverage ratio as on dec 31, 2016 is 52.52 percent
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion