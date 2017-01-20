Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 20 Vectron Systems AG :
* EBITDA increased by 46 pct to 3.978 million euros ($4.24 million) in business year 2016
* FY EBIT amounts to 3.450 million euros, which corresponds to a growth of 61 pct compared to previous year
* FY net profit could be increased by 69 pct to 2.044m
* FY turnover a total of 33.251 million euros, up 28 pct compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)