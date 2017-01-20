Jan 20 FCA

* Fca- hsbc voluntarily agrees to provide approximately £4 million redress for historical debt collection

* Fca - redress scheme for customers who may have suffered detriment by paying an unreasonable debt collection charge imposed by hfc bank ltd, john lewis financial services ltd

* Fca - in total, it is estimated that approximately £4 million will be paid by hsbc in redress to affected customers

* Uk's fca - has conducted a thorough review of allegations in respect of hfc and jlfs and has been able to establish that approximately 6,700 customer accounts

* Uk's fca - vast majority of accounts belong to hfc customers, who paid debt collection charge prior to 2010, either in full, or in part, and are potentially entitled to redress Source text: bit.ly/2jG0mNK Further company coverage: