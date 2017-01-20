BRIEF-KMC Speciality Hospitals India appoints S. Badrinarayan as CFO
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
Jan 20 Medistim ASA :
* Establishing a subsidiary and sales force in Spain
* Has terminated its distributor agreement in Spain and established a new subsidiary, Medistim Spain S.L. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
* Says its unit plans to acquire U.S. firm J-Star Research for up to $26 million