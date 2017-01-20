BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko Petroleum - on Jan 13 entered into a first amendment to 364-day revolving credit agreement - sec filing
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - amendment extends maturity date, as defined in credit agreement, from January 18, 2017 to January 12, 2018 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2jGskZF Further company coverage:
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.