GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
Jan 20 Genius Brands International Inc :
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment
* Genius Brands International-pursuant to amendment,SPHE agreed to pay $1.48 million,owed and payable by co to SPHE s sister co sony dadc us inc-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2jGtULx Further company coverage:
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
Jan 25 Novartis, lagging some other big drugmakers in the first wave of immunotherapy drugs that are revolutionising cancer treatment, hopes to catch up by focusing on the next wave of immune system-boosting medicines.
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership