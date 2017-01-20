Jan 20 Aviva Plc

* Aviva, Hillhouse Capital and Tencent Holdings Limited have agreed to develop an insurance company in Hong Kong, which will focus on digital insurance

* As part of agreement, Hillhouse and Tencent will acquire shares in Aviva Life Insurance Company Limited

* Following completion of transaction, Aviva and Hillhouse will each hold 40 pct and Tencent will hold 20 pct shareholdings in Aviva Hong Kong

* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: