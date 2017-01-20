Jan 20 Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd :

* Cosmo Lady-profit Warning Measures To Improve Future Operating Results

* Expected results due to more cautious consuming sentiment amid slowdown in Mainland China's economic development

* For year ended 31 Dec 2016 ,co estimated that net profit for year would decrease by about 50% to 60% as compared to year ended 31 Dec 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: