BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 Klcc Property Holdings Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 344.7 million rgt
* Qtrly profit after taxation 347.1 million rgt
* Year-ago qtrly net profit 623.3 million rgt, revenue 347.1 million rgt
* Total dividend/income distribution per stapled security for quarter ended 31 december 2016 9.85 sen per share
* Declares a fourth interim dividend of 4.17 sen per ordinary share
* For 2017, on the basis of currently weaker consumer demand, retail segment is not expected to show any significant growth
* For 2017, hotel segment is not expected to report any significant improvement Source text (bit.ly/2jFPT52 , bit.ly/2jTGzIf , bit.ly/2k9BXRU) Further company coverage:
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k2IOvX) Further company coverage: