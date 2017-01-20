BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur
* Dec-quarter net profit 578.4 million rupees versus net profit of 2.06 billion rupees year ago
* Dec-quarter interest earned 22.62 billion rupees versus 24.08 billion rupees year ago
* Dec-quarter provisions 4.27 billion rupees versus 2.36 billion rupees year ago
* Dec-quarter gross NPA 11.19 percent versus 10.50 percent previous quarter
* Dec-quarter net NPA 8.26 percent versus 7.17 percent previous quarter
* Says provision coverage ratio to gross NPA as on 31 Dec, 2016 is 49.27 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2k9MtIF) Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k2IOvX) Further company coverage: