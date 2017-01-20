BRIEF-Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd to buy mobile broadband network equipment at up to T$5.03 bln
* Says it will buy mobile broadband network equipment at up to T$5.03 billion
Jan 20 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd
* On 20 january 2017, lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Loan in principal amount of rmb74 million
* Lender is Phoenix New Media Limited, borrower is Particle Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2jQOkPM Further company coverage:
* Says to acquire Infoserver, a specialized it services provider for banking, financial services & insurance sector in Brazil Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k2zN5Y) Further company coverage: