UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Dukang Distillers Holdings Ltd :
* Expects its overall revenue and earnings to be significantly lower for three months ended 31 December 2016
* Expects its Baijiu production and operations to be significantly affected for its Q3 ending 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to austerity measures and restrictions in PRC which further compressed sales of high-end alcohol market
* Its baijiu production is expected to gradually recover from mid March 2017
* Expects baijiu performance to negatively impact in its 3QFY2017 revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources