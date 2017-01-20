Jan 20 Dukang Distillers Holdings Ltd :

* Expects its overall revenue and earnings to be significantly lower for three months ended 31 December 2016

* Expects its Baijiu production and operations to be significantly affected for its Q3 ending 31 March 2017

* Expected result due to austerity measures and restrictions in PRC which further compressed sales of high-end alcohol market

* Its baijiu production is expected to gradually recover from mid March 2017

* Expects baijiu performance to negatively impact in its 3QFY2017 revenue