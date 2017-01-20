BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 RBL Bank Ltd
* RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 810.5 million billion rupees year ago
* RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter interest earned 9.61 billion rupees versus 7.13 billion rupees year ago
* RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter provisions 361.7 million rupees versus 315.8 million rupees year ago
* RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter gross NPA 1.06 percent versus 1.10 percent previous quarter
* RBL Bank Ltd - dec-quarter net NPA 0.52 percent versus 0.55 percent previous quarter
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion