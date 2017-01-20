Jan 20 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

* Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 7.51 billion rupees

* Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 25.86 billion rupees

* Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - consol profit in dec quarter last year was INR 6.02 billion; consol total income from operations was 20.75 billion rupees

* Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 9 per share