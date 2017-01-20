Jan 20 Rapala Vmc Corp :

* Says 2016 full year net sales will be about 260 million euros ($276.54 million) versus 278.2 million euros year ago

* 2016 comparable operating profit ex-items will be about 18-20 million euros versus 25.3 million euros

* Will book about 9 million euros provisions on its inventory values, which will have impact on 2016 operating profit and net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)