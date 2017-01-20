UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Rapala Vmc Corp :
* Says 2016 full year net sales will be about 260 million euros ($276.54 million) versus 278.2 million euros year ago
* 2016 comparable operating profit ex-items will be about 18-20 million euros versus 25.3 million euros
* Will book about 9 million euros provisions on its inventory values, which will have impact on 2016 operating profit and net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources