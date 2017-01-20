UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Mondo TV SpA :
* Announces the start of the production of the third season of Sissi, the Young Empress in 3D CGI within the production agreement with Studio56
* Global budget for the production will be approximately $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = $1.0000) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources