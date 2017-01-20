Jan 20 Kino Polska TV SA :

* Says it will need to create write-down regarding its subsidiary, Cyfrowe Repozytorium Filmowe Sp. z o.o (CRF)

* According to management estimations, the write-down will lower Kino Polska TV's consolidated result for 2016 by 1.9 million zlotys ($462,400)

* The need for the write-down is due to the fact that the Centre Projects Digital Poland has negatively rated an application made under the Operational Programme Digital Poland, whose indirect beneficiary would be CRF

* The participation in the programme was supposed to bring revenue and EBIT margin growth for CRF's digitization and archiving segment starting from 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1090 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)