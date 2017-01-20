Jan 20 Herbalife Ltd :

* SEC requested from company documents and other information relating to company's anti-corruption compliance in China and company is conducting own review - SEC Filing

* Company has discussed the SEC's investigation and the company's review with the Department of Justice

* Company is cooperating with the SEC's investigation and cannot predict the eventual scope, duration, or outcome of the matter at this time