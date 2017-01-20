BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Herbalife Ltd :
* SEC requested from company documents and other information relating to company's anti-corruption compliance in China and company is conducting own review - SEC Filing
* Company has discussed the SEC's investigation and the company's review with the Department of Justice
* Company is cooperating with the SEC's investigation and cannot predict the eventual scope, duration, or outcome of the matter at this time Source text (bit.ly/2jwuYis) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
