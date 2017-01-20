Jan 20 Schlumberger Nv -
* Says continue to experience payment delays from some
customers - conf call
* CEO says "business environment is becoming unsustainable
for us" - conf call
* CEO says activity is Asia seem to have bottomed out and
expect a slow recovery to start in the coming quarter - conf
call
* CEO says over the next several months, oil prices are
expected to fluctuate around current levels - conf call
* Says first quarter will be a low for the Cameron Group in
both revenue and margin partly due to reduced backlog - conf
call
