Jan 20 Schlumberger Nv -

* Says continue to experience payment delays from some customers - conf call

* CEO says "business environment is becoming unsustainable for us" - conf call

* CEO says activity is Asia seem to have bottomed out and expect a slow recovery to start in the coming quarter - conf call

* CEO says over the next several months, oil prices are expected to fluctuate around current levels - conf call

* Says first quarter will be a low for the Cameron Group in both revenue and margin partly due to reduced backlog - conf call